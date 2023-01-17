Read full article on original website
Related
"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
Democrats care more about Pete Buttigieg’s identity politics than if he can actually do his job
Almost a year ago, the Federal Aviation Authority, under the helm of transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, announced that the aviation briefing known as NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, would undergo a name change. NOTAMs are unclassified notices distributed from an aviation authority to all pilots that contain essential information regarding conditions, hazards, system concerns, or other flight operations. NOTAM, Mayor Pete’s Department of Transportation declared, wasn’t gender inclusive and, as of Dec. 2, 2021, it should henceforth be referred to Notice to Air Missions, not Airmen. While Mayor Pete preoccupied his department with scrubbing the bigotry out of an acronym, it...
msn.com
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg needs another New Year's resolution: Show up
In the movie “Office Space,” business consultant Bob Slydell asked a useless middle manager, “What would you say … you do here?”. With Southwest Airlines canceling more than 15,000 flights over the holidays, it’s time to pose that question to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. After...
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s transportation secretary usually holds one of the most public-facing roles in any presidential administration. A core aspect of the Cabinet job is to travel the country, doling out millions of public dollars and attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new bridges and overpasses and ports.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
What the Potential Ban on Gas Stoves Means If You Have One
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering whether to regulate gas stoves due to health concerns from indoor air pollution.
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport
This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Energy workers haven't forgotten and won't forgive Biden for killing Keystone XL jobs: 'It's un-American'
Power the Future, an energy group, released a video blasting the Biden administration for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline two years ago, blaming it for thousands of job losses.
Migrants Have a New App that Allows Them to Legally Enter the Country
Migrants trying to enter the United States have a new toy to use to gain legal access. The new idea was mentioned to President Joe Biden after he gave his immigration plan a week ago. The idea allows migrants to use the CBP One app.
Biden administration commits another $490 million to combat wildfire risk
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday it would invest another $490 million to combat wildfire risk in the western United States, citing a growing threat of devastating blazes due to climate change.
Daily Beast
Greener Cities Have Little to Fear From Atmospheric Rivers
After weeks of endless rainfall and flooding, the atmospheric river that has lashed California has finally started to roll back. In its wake, the intense weather has caused potentially billions of dollars worth of property damage and the deaths of at least 20 people. Atmospheric rivers—narrow cloud bands carrying concentrated...
eenews.net
Biden, Harris go West to spotlight climate agenda
The Biden administration’s watchwords are “climate change” and “clean energy” as top officials head West on Thursday. President Joe Biden will put the spotlight on extreme weather as he travels to California to see the devastation from recent storms. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will go to Arizona to break ground on a new transmission line.
Biden to Visit Storm-Ravaged Northern California
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to deluged Northern California on Thursday to view the damage left by weeks of winter storms and assess how much federal aid may be needed to help the state recover.
Comments / 0