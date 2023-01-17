Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Recalls Scene He Filmed That Made Him Rethink His Entire Career
Brendan Fraser reveals which one of his scenes made him rethink his entire career.
Brendan Fraser says he’d do Mummy reboot as he’s never been ‘this famous and unsalaried at the same time’
Brendan Fraser says he wouldn’t be opposed to a reboot of The Mummy as he’d be looking forward to the paycheque.The star recently joked that he had never been “this famous and unsalaried at the same time” after his lauded role in The Whale fired him back into the public conscience.Since Darren Aronofsky’s drama returned the actor to the spotlight, fans have been clambering to find out whether Fraser will one day reprise his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell.“Gosh, I don’t know any juicy details about it, but it’s kinda been an open-ended question for some time now,” Fraser...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Brendan Fraser Gets Critics Choice Award And Heartfelt Reunion With Ke Huy Quan
As Brendan Fraser returned to the spotlight in earnest, fans dubbed this recent era the Brenaissance. Now, it’s been perfectly capped for Fraser by an emotional reunion with his former castmate Ke Huy Quan and none other than a Critics Choice Award. After success as an action movie icon,...
Why Leonardo DiCaprio remembers meeting Brendan Fraser so fondly
After decades, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser are finally acting together in new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The thriller movie, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and tells the story of a string of murders targeting Native American tribe the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
There’s A Big Reason Why Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer Hasn’t Asked Tom Cruise About A Threequel Yet
After Top Gun: Maverick's success it seems guaranteed there will be interest in Top Gun 3.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Gary Oldman Would Break Character in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Because of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Acting
Joseph Gordon-Levitt left quite an impression on Gary Oldman when they first worked together, which sometimes knocked Oldman off of his game.
Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer
Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
RRR has garnered global success overnight upon its release on Netflix. While the Tollywood epic has been a smash hit on the streamer since its release in May 2022 (having made history as the only film to trend globally in English and non-English categories in Netflix's Top 10 for 14 consecutive weeks), RRR has recently gained critical acclaim with its award wins.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news...
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
