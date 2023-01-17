Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report
Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
WCJB
UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate. UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday. The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in...
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And recognizing early stages of startups is very important. And an awesome local resource, startGNV, is perfect for that. Today, I am joined by Stacy Burrell with startGNV. Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
Independent Florida Alligator
‘African Americans In Gainesville’ exhibit showcases local Black history
People filtered in and out of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, crowding around a handful of text displays making up its new exhibit. While modest in physical scale, the museum aims to offer a comprehensive picture of minority culture in Alachua County, from its people to the buildings they lived in.
WCJB
Gator women drop to 1-5 in SEC with 74-56 loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team could not overcome three separate game-changing scoring runs by the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, falling to the Vols for the second time this season, 74-56 in Knoxville. Tennessee (15-6 overall, 7-0 SEC) pulled away thanks to a 15-2 run in the second quarter, a 9-0 stretch early in the third, and a 12-2 spurt near the end of the third.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
WCJB
UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday. It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series. The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
WCJB
Church in Gainesville receives money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group dedicated to preserving African American heritage is investing $4 million in churches around the country including one in North Central Florida. Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is receiving the money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The first round of the Preserving...
WCJB
One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
WCJB
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
Florida Gators trio receives major bump in final On3 football recruiting rankings
On Tuesday, On3 released its final top 300 prospect rankings for the class of 2023. Based on the biggest risers and fallers, it seems no program was a bigger winner than the Florida Gators, as a trio of top prospects saw a significant jump. The most notable may have been Gaither (Florida) wide ...
WCJB
Gator baseball team No. 7 in D1 baseball’s preseason poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In exactly one month, the Gator baseball team gets its 2023 season underway, and Florida will do so ranked No. 7 in the country. That preseason billing comes courtesy of D1 baseball, the one poll out of many that UF actually recognizes when discussing its national ranking.
WCJB
City of Gainesville holds A Day with the SBA event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials will hold A Day with the SBA at the old library building on the 2nd floor. Business owners can learn about the small business administration which is an agency designed to offer assistance to small businesses across the nation. An SBA economic...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
