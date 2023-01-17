ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report

Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Start GNV

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And recognizing early stages of startups is very important. And an awesome local resource, startGNV, is perfect for that. Today, I am joined by Stacy Burrell with startGNV. Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gator women drop to 1-5 in SEC with 74-56 loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team could not overcome three separate game-changing scoring runs by the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, falling to the Vols for the second time this season, 74-56 in Knoxville. Tennessee (15-6 overall, 7-0 SEC) pulled away thanks to a 15-2 run in the second quarter, a 9-0 stretch early in the third, and a 12-2 spurt near the end of the third.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer

Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator baseball team No. 7 in D1 baseball’s preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In exactly one month, the Gator baseball team gets its 2023 season underway, and Florida will do so ranked No. 7 in the country. That preseason billing comes courtesy of D1 baseball, the one poll out of many that UF actually recognizes when discussing its national ranking.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville holds A Day with the SBA event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials will hold A Day with the SBA at the old library building on the 2nd floor. Business owners can learn about the small business administration which is an agency designed to offer assistance to small businesses across the nation. An SBA economic...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

