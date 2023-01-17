KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team could not overcome three separate game-changing scoring runs by the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, falling to the Vols for the second time this season, 74-56 in Knoxville. Tennessee (15-6 overall, 7-0 SEC) pulled away thanks to a 15-2 run in the second quarter, a 9-0 stretch early in the third, and a 12-2 spurt near the end of the third.

