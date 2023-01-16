ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ

More Profit Taking Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 175 points or 2.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,765-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
NASDAQ

Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ

Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,290-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.
NASDAQ

ITUB September 15th Options Begin Trading

Investors in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Symbol: ITUB) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ITUB options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
NASDAQ

What Makes AngloGold (AU) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

CF Industries (CF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $85.39, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker...
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks turn lower on Wall Street in uncertain trading

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and fell in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest updates on retail sales, inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 11:41 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index rose as much...

