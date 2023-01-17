The TSU women's track team schedule has changed as the team will participate at the University of Houston instead of Texas Tech on Friday. The meet will take place Friday, Jan. 20 at Yeoman Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. The running events will start at 2 p.m. as the meet is projected to finish by 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 3-17).

