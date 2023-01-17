ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
tsusports.com

Women's Track & Field To Shift Venues On Friday

The TSU women's track team schedule has changed as the team will participate at the University of Houston instead of Texas Tech on Friday. The meet will take place Friday, Jan. 20 at Yeoman Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. The running events will start at 2 p.m. as the meet is projected to finish by 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 3-17).
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Flipping 5-Star Recruit

Colorado got a massive win on the recruiting trail on Thursday evening. The program was able to flip five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who's the top cornerback recruit in the country. It comes after McClain originally committed to Miami back in October. Deion Sanders, who's the new head coach ...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS

