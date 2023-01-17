A police department in South Africa has something of a paranormal problem on its hands as members of the force say that ghostly activity at the station is so unbearable that they have been forced to abandon the building. According to a local media report, the strange case began late last month in the community of Relela when local law enforcement officers began noticing eerie events unfolding in and around their headquarters at night. The activity reached a fever pitch this past weekend when cops at the station became so terrified by what they perceived to be aggressive ghosts that they actually fled the building and drove around the town in their patrol cars until dawn.

1 DAY AGO