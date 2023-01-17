Read full article on original website
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
Former MLB All-Star rips ex-wife for 'f---ing annoying' lies about him
Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King continued their war of words this week with the four-time MLB All-Star saying she continues to lie constantly about him.
New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez tells Tucker Carlson how 'Seinfeld' gave him 'another life'
New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez joined "Tucker Carlson Today" and shared how his time on Seinfeld 'gave him another life' following retirement.
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
5 reasons why you should still go to church on Sunday, even if it's Christmas
Christmas falls on a Sunday in 2022. Some churches in the United States have decided not to hold a service on December 25 because it's, yes, Christmas Day! I pray they reconsider.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
Ex-NFL sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero reveals she suffered miscarriage during 'Monday Night Football'
Lisa Guerrero, a former "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter, revealed she suffered a miscarriage while she was working a game.
ABC News' T.J. Holmes accused of another affair with young staffer amid suspension for fling with Amy Robach
Embattled "GMA3" co-host T.J. Holmes was accused of another extramarital affair as he remains suspended over his steamy fling with on-air colleague Amy Robach.
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
Doctor tells skeptical CNN hosts that COVID deaths are being 'overcounted': People need 'accurate reporting'
CNN medical analyst Leana Wen explained her piece outlining how in her view the medical community has overcounting the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
NBC correspondent caught on hot mic complaining Biden ignored classified doc question: 'Didn't say a word'
A hot mic caught NBC's White House correspondent venting to a colleague about President Biden's lack of transparency with the press surrounding the classified documents.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
TUCKER CARLSON: Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her life to shrieking about White racism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's latest legislation and discusses the push for racial reparations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
