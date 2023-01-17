Atlantic Hosts Red Oak in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Game

(Atlantic) Atlantic Head, Boys’ Basketball Coach Derek Hall, describes Red Oak as having a two-headed monster with Hunter Gilleland and Max DeVries.

The Trojans went 1-1 last week, with a win over Clarinda and a loss to Harlan. The Trojans dug out of an 18-3 first-quarter deficit and closed the gap to three points on several occasions in the second half before falling 72-64.

Coach Hall says the point of emphasis tonight is to play a complete 32 minutes of basketball.

Atlantic allows the opposition 61.5 points per game while averaging 58.75 per contest. The Tigers have given up 58.5 points per game and averaged 56.33 points per contest.

Rebounding will be another critical factor in this one. The Tigers average 36.25 rebounds. Aiden Bruce leads the team on the boards with 81, or seven per game. Atlantic averages 33 per game. Carter Pellett leads his squad with 134 boards or 11 rebounds per outing.

We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM and live video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.