Possible human remains found near Issaquena-Warren County line
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren and Issaquena County authorities responded to an area near Steele Bayou after receiving a call about possible human remains. Vicksburg Daily News reported a hunter found a suspicious item believed to be attached to human remains on Monday, January 16. The Issaquena County coroner retrieved the item and sent […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
Rankin County partners with Mississippi Forensics Laboratory
The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory (MSFL) has entered a partnership with Rankin County whereby Rankin County will employ a designated forensic scientist assigned to the MSFL to provide forensic analysis of seized drugs collected within the county. “We are excited to enter into this new agreement between the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory...
Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
Chief Deputy Sykes secures $95k grant for Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department
On Tuesday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recognized Chief Deputy Christy Sykes for securing a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $95,000. Statement:. Sheriff Edward Goods would like to personally thank Chief Deputy Christy Sykes for securing a $95,000.00 grant from the MS...
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
JPD discovers body lying in street on Pinecrest Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who killed a man and left his body in the street. Monday, January 16, JPD responded to Pinecrest Circle regarding an unresponsive man lying in the street. The victim’s name is William D. Woods, 39. Detectives...
Vicksburg man charged with drugs
A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after his arrest early New Year’s morning, the authorities said. The man Trevae A. Wilson, 30, 321 Hatson Street, Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. He was arrested early New Year’s Day and was...
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County
According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
Bond set for woman accused of fatal DUI crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI crash in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three people […]
Woman indicted in 2021 Hinds County crash that killed mother, infant
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County has been indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors said Beth Ann White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count. The case has been […]
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
