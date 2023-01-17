ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. 2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it’s been a few...
AUSTIN, TX
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong to Publish Approved List of Crypto Assets for Retail Trading: Report

Hong Kong’s security watchdog wants to limit retail investors to a few whitelisted crypto tokens. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon decide which crypto tokens its citizens can invest in amid a raft of new digital asset policies coming this year. The move is the latest crypto regulatory step...

