Read full article on original website
Related
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
bleedingcool.com
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her
Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4." The return of Kirby to the world...
10 details you may have missed on the series premiere of 'The Last of Us'
HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation includes many nods to the popular game series. Insider rounded up some smaller details you may have overlooked.
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0