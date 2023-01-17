Read full article on original website
The Day Before: Everything we know about the new survival MMO
With The Day Before sitting as one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, here's everything we know so far about this highly anticipated open-world MMO
ComicBook
The Day Before Gameplay, More Info Coming Soon
The Day Before from the developer Fntastic has long hovered around the top of Steam's most wishlisted charts, but despite that staying power, there really hasn't been that much of the game shown off lately. Fntastic has talked about its culture within the studio and has shown off features here and there, but actual gameplay from The Day Before has been sporadic. That'll change soon, however, now that the developer has confirmed plans to show off some "raw gameplay" from The Day Before at some point this month.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
NME
Konami to make ‘Metal Gear’ announcement soon, according to voice actor
Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, has strongly hinted that Konami is due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the next few weeks. Flynn voiced Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Last month, he shared a video advertising his Cameo page. “Metal...
PlayStation drops 12 free games, available to download now
After being unveiled earlier this month, PlayStation Plus users subscribed to either the extra or premium tiers can now download and access January’s catalogue additions. It’s always a good day when free games are involved. In case you missed it, essential tier titles are also available now. All...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window
Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim With Detachable Disc Won’t Have an Upgraded System: Report
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is rumoured to get a Slim version, just like its predecessors did. The PS5 Slim is even supposed to get a detachable disc drive. However, according to a new report, it will simply just be a redesign of the console. According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson,...
ComicBook
Starfield Release Date Reportedly Delayed
The Starfield release date has reportedly been delayed. Right now, the new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by the end of June. According to a new and aforementioned report though, it's not going to make this window, but it won't be far behind it.
TechRadar
This long-delayed shooter finally has PS5 and Xbox Series X performance confirmed
With Atomic Heart’s release just a month away, developer Mundfish has detailed the game’s performance features. For the current-gen consoles to handle sci-fi shooter’s intense action, the team has set up different modes that keep the framerate high. I’ve had my eyes on Atomic Heart for a...
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
IGN
The House of the Dead: Remake - Official PlayStation 5 Trailer
The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. A classic arcade rail shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. All owners of The House of the Dead: Remake on PlayStation 4 will receive the PlayStation 5 version as an upgrade. The House of the Dead: Remake for PlayStation 5 releases on January 20th.
IGN
Colossal Cave - Official Launch Trailer
Colossal Cave is a VR game based on the original text adventure. Scour miles of winding caverns filled with priceless treasures and glorious secrets to uncover. Conquer challenging puzzles and mighty beasts alike, just be careful to not awaken the slumbering dragon before venturing back home at the end of an enchanting day. Colossal Cave is available now on PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 2, PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch with an Xbox Series S|X and PS VR2 version coming at later dates.
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
NME
Disney+ confirms February release date for documentary about BTS’ j-hope
Disney+ has announced that its documentary about j-hope of BTS will premiere on the streaming service next month. Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, the behind-the-scenes documentary will focus on the creation of the BTS member’s first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. According to a press release, the film will give viewers “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process”. j-hope IN THE BOX will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 17.
