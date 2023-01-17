Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker
The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later.
Legendary NFL Kicker Has 1 Question For The Dallas Cowboys
Brett Maher's kicking woes last night had one Pro Football Hall of Famer joking about coming out of retirement. Morten Andersen, the legendary kicker whose 25-year career included seven Pro Bowl honors, offered his services to the Dallas Cowboys. "Are the Cowboys hiring?", Andersen ...
Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker
Brett Maher made the wrong kind of NFL history on Monday, and the Dallas Cowboys' contingency plans are rather scarce at this time of year. But they just signed a new guy ... just in case.
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Plan At Kicker
Almost everything was perfect for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They blew out the Bucs 31-14 and were even up 24-0 in the second half before the Bucs got some garbage time points. The offense put up points, the defense won the turnover battle, but kicker ...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
Tom Brady Accused of Dirty Play in Potential Last Game
The NFL playoffs has eight teams remaining, as we head into the divisional round. The final wild card round game was played last night in Tampa Bay. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was a blowout. The Bucs offense looked very bad and there's talk this...
Thousands Of Cards, Gifts, And More Mailed To Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most anticipated games that the NFL has ever seen. Last time the Buffalo Bills met with the Cincinnati Bengals, the game ended up being canceled, following the Damar Hamlin injury. We won’t show the...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Bengals Player Doing Lots of Talking to the Media Regarding Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both played one less game than the rest of the NFL during the 2022 NFL regular season. That was due to the cancelled Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. The two teams finally play one another this...
