ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Legendary NFL Kicker Has 1 Question For The Dallas Cowboys

Brett Maher's kicking woes last night had one Pro Football Hall of Famer joking about coming out of retirement.  Morten Andersen, the legendary kicker whose 25-year career included seven Pro Bowl honors, offered his services to the Dallas Cowboys.  "Are the Cowboys hiring?", Andersen ...
New York Post

Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Plan At Kicker

Almost everything was perfect for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  They blew out the Bucs 31-14 and were even up 24-0 in the second half before the Bucs got some garbage time points. The offense put up points, the defense won the turnover battle, but kicker ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York

You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy