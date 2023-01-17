ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

World's most iconic structures made of toothpicks at MOSI

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEFJ4_0kHBjpWp00

How do you fit the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China and the Golden Gate Bridge all in the same museum? The answer is, you make them out of toothpicks.

These are just three of more than 50 iconic structures to be featured at the Museum of Science and Industry’s new exhibit, "Wooden Wonders of the World."

“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” said Jonathan Moore.

Moore was among a group of local builders from the American Institute of Architects Tampa Bay to be on site as MOSI officially opened the exhibit Monday.

“It’s amazing what we see here, millions and millions of toothpicks, glued together with amazing patience, to build some of the tallest structures in the world,” said Moore.

This is the first time that New York artist Stan Munro has had all these structures under one roof, and MOSI was the perfect place because it covers everything they stand for.

“It uses all of the STEAM—science, technology, engineering, art and math—that’s necessary to do this and to be an architect,” said Moore.

According to MOSI, every structure is built 1:164th scale.

The exhibit even includes a 40-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge, making it the longest toothpick structure ever created, according to Guinness World Records.

“This exhibit, if it does anything, it’s going to create some new enthusiasm for tomorrow’s architects,” said architect Patrick Sullivan.

Sullivan was excited to share the experience with his own kids.

"Wooden Wonders of the World" will be on display at MOSI through Memorial Day.

Comments / 0

Related
Cristoval Victorial

Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it

Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy