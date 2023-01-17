ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

How to beat Regice in Pokémon Go 5-Star raids

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTdZc_0kHBjfwn00

Check out all the best counters to the ice golem.

Things are getting frosty in Pokémon Go with Regice taking over the mobile game’s 5-Star raids . Part of the legendary golem family, Regice is an old acquaintance for many veteran players of the game. Any newcomers should definitely consider raiding for the Ice-type, though, as it comes in very handy in PvP formats like Ultra League .

Regice is also available as a Shiny during its stint from January 18 to 25, 2023. If you’re still looking to complete your collection of the rare Pokémon forms, this is your shot at striking this name from the list. We have all the best Regice counters in Pokémon Go here to make the job easy for you.

Best Regice counters – Pokémon Go

Regice is a pure Ice-type, so there’s no shortage of great counter options. Attacks of the Fighting-, Rock-, Steel-, and Fire-types should crush and melt the Legendary easily enough.

  1. Mega Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)
  2. Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)
  3. Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)
  4. Reshiram (Fire Fang, Fusion Flare)
  5. Mega Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)
  6. Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)
  7. Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)
  8. Keldeo (Low Kick, Sacred Sword)
  9. Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)
  10. Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)
  11. Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire++)
  12. Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)
  13. Chandelure (Incinerate, Overheat)
  14. Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)
  15. Blaziken (Conter, Blast Burn)
Best Pokemon games (; 1:53)

Regice commands 42,768 competition points (CP) as a 5-Star raid boss and is a tough nut to crack despite its vulnerable typing due to its impressive defense stat. You’ll need a group of around three trainers to bring this golem to its knees inside the time limit with level 40 Pokémon.

Be especially careful against a Regice with Earthquake at its disposal, since this Ground-type attack can cause devastating damage to many of your counters.

Pokémon Go also offers a plethora of Spotlight Hours this month. We also have guides helping you find all the regional Pokémon in the game and getting all the Eeveelutions wrapped up.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

What Is Pokémon Legends Celebi? The Rumored Arceus Sequel Explained

"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have made history for "Pokémon," but for some devoted fans of the franchise, the true standout title of 2022 was "Pokémon Legends: Arceus." This Nintendo Switch game dared to do what many previous entries in the prolific series didn't, shaking up "Pokémon's" core formula and mechanics, and rebuilding it into an ambitious semi-open world action RPG.
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
IGN

Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More

PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
ComicBook

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window

Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
game-news24.com

Pokemon game for 2023, or Black and White remakes or new legends

Despite the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a few months ago, many fans are wondering about Pokemon’s future. Last year, we got two new titles including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main Scarlet and Violet games. So what’s the plan for 2023? Pokemon hasn’t announced a new game yet; however, we have listed all the possible possibilities in the list below. The list includes Pokemon that are able to be announced this year.
SVG

Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped

It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
game-news24.com

Good Pokemon!

There are many great Pokemon with Bug-type features on Pokemon GO including Genesect, Scizor and the UFO. If you want to win battles in GO, you should also have some powerful Pokemon of different types so that you can exploit a weak opponent. Against Dark, Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon, Bugs...
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
463
Followers
521
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy