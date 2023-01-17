MIAMI - The current wave of immigrant students has school leaders watching closely to make sure schools are not overwhelmed. CBS4 sat down with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and other school leaders about the impact."I can tell you is what we're experiencing where the students are coming from and what their needs are, I myself immigrated to this country from the age of 5, went to Citrus Grove Elementary and so I see in these students myself," Dotres said.Since the start of the current school year, M-DCPS reports 14,723 new students have moved here from other countries....

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO