islandernews.com
Safety concerns and environmental impact ignored; City of Miami moves forward building Virginia Key boat ramp
Christine Rupp recalled the day last year when she and her husband visited Miami Marine Stadium on a warm Sunday. "Between us, we counted more than 300 boats in the basin," she said. "Big yachts, party boats, jet skis, you name it ... It's a circus!" And, just imagine. That...
floridapolitics.com
Vince Lago, Kevin Marino Cabrera back Ivette Arango O’Doski for Coral Gables Commission
‘Ivette will listen to our community and not to the special interests.’. Lawyer and consultant Ivette Arango O’Doski’s bid for the Coral Gables Commission now has the emphatic support of two of the city’s most prominent elected officials. On Wednesday, O’Doski’s campaign announced the endorsements of Coral...
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
WSVN-TV
Some questioning if North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo should legally be mayor
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night’s commission meeting had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt. “Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Bar recognizes Ron Book’s lifetime of service
The Florida Bar is recognizing Book for his 35 years of service working with and for Florida’s poor and underserved communities. South Florida lobbyist Ron Book won’t stand by as a local government takes steps to criminalize homelessness. That’s how he characterizes an effort in Surfside to pass...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Fallen Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry honored with street designation
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer who died last summer is being honored with a street designation.By unanimous vote, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to name a stretch of Southwest 162nd Avenue as "Officer Cesar Echaverry Way." He died in August after a shootout with a robbery suspect. The street will be renamed between Miller Drive and Sunset Drive. Echaverry, who was 29, had been a Miami-Dade Police Officer for five years.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Miami-Dade County sees uptick in school enrollment
MIAMI - The current wave of immigrant students has school leaders watching closely to make sure schools are not overwhelmed. CBS4 sat down with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and other school leaders about the impact."I can tell you is what we're experiencing where the students are coming from and what their needs are, I myself immigrated to this country from the age of 5, went to Citrus Grove Elementary and so I see in these students myself," Dotres said.Since the start of the current school year, M-DCPS reports 14,723 new students have moved here from other countries....
Click10.com
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
jitneybooks.com
Ignite Broward Explores Art at its Most Experimental
While Art Basel and Art Miami in December mark South Florida’s traditional art season peak, they now have competition as choice destinations for art and design aficionados. In its third year, IGNITE Broward in January is emerging as a rival to the old epicenters to the south, offering its own style of illuminating escapism and imaginative play to locals and art tourists alike.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
