Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues

Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Bar recognizes Ron Book’s lifetime of service

The Florida Bar is recognizing Book for his 35 years of service working with and for Florida’s poor and underserved communities. South Florida lobbyist Ron Book won’t stand by as a local government takes steps to criminalize homelessness. That’s how he characterizes an effort in Surfside to pass...
FLORIDA STATE
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fallen Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry honored with street designation

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer who died last summer is being honored with a street designation.By unanimous vote, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to name a stretch of Southwest 162nd Avenue as "Officer Cesar Echaverry Way." He died in August after a shootout with a robbery suspect. The street will be renamed between Miller Drive and Sunset Drive. Echaverry, who was 29, had been a Miami-Dade Police Officer for five years.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County sees uptick in school enrollment

MIAMI - The current wave of immigrant students has school leaders watching closely to make sure schools are not overwhelmed.  CBS4 sat down with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and other school leaders about the impact."I can tell you is what we're experiencing where the students are coming from and what their needs are, I myself immigrated to this country from the age of 5, went to Citrus Grove Elementary and so I see in these students myself," Dotres said.Since the start of the current school year, M-DCPS reports 14,723 new students have moved here from other countries....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
jitneybooks.com

Ignite Broward Explores Art at its Most Experimental

While Art Basel and Art Miami in December mark South Florida’s traditional art season peak, they now have competition as choice destinations for art and design aficionados. In its third year, IGNITE Broward in January is emerging as a rival to the old epicenters to the south, offering its own style of illuminating escapism and imaginative play to locals and art tourists alike.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami

If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
MIAMI, FL

