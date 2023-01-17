PONTIAC, Mich. – The 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) award winners were announced today during a joint press conference with the Detroit Area Dealers Association (DADA) and Automotive Press Association (APA) at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. After three rounds of independently verified voting stemming from hundreds of hours of test driving, research and evaluation, the winners are:

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO