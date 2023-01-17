Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on Youngstown’s West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday.

The most recent time was around midnight at this home on North Evanston Avenue.

Crews say the house had been boarded up since the first fire last April.

Firefighters said that the house rekindled around 6 a.m., causing flames in the attic.

Crews are letting the house burn down.

No one was hurt.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

