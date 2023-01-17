Read full article on original website
Tropical Plant International Expo takes over Tampa Convention Center
TAMPA, Fla. — The 50th annual Tropical Plant International Expo took over the Tampa Convention Center – gathering all plant lovers together. Buyers from 48 states and 33 countries attended the event to take a look at the most recent trends in plants. Members of the organization say there is just so much to see.
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan
Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
US Coast Guards talks safety ahead of Gasparilla Boat Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is a must-do event for people living in or visiting the Tampa Bay area. It's a tradition more than a century old, scheduled for January 28. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tampa. It's the 105th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates. Roughly half a million people are expected to attend this year.
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Rescued manatee transported to ZooTampa
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manatee will be undergoing rehabilitation at ZooTampa after being rescued Thursday off the shores of St. Petersburg. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about a distressed manatee in Bayboro Harbor. Once FWC staff arrived, they determined it was a cold stressed juvenile male.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
Pick your own citrus at this Tampa Bay grove
Citrus harvesting season has arrived and Dooley Groves in Ruskin has a U-Pick open where you can choose your own fruit.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
Is it too late to build a stadium in Tampa?
Not long after the Rays submitted their proposal to St. Pete, there were reports that the team was also looking at a Tampa site along the Ybor Channel, bring back the long desired hope among Rays fans for a water front stadium in a downtown area. This location on the...
The Moxy Hotel moves forward in St. Petersburg 🏩
The Moxy hotel is making moves.
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor day by giving away 1,200 free trees
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is almost here and to celebrate, Duke Energy is distributing 1,200 free trees to customers across the state. To make this happen, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, the company announced in a news release. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, customers can request a free tree online until all of the trees are out.
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
