Tampa, FL

multihousingnews.com

Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan

Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

US Coast Guards talks safety ahead of Gasparilla Boat Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is a must-do event for people living in or visiting the Tampa Bay area. It's a tradition more than a century old, scheduled for January 28. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tampa. It's the 105th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates. Roughly half a million people are expected to attend this year.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rescued manatee transported to ZooTampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manatee will be undergoing rehabilitation at ZooTampa after being rescued Thursday off the shores of St. Petersburg. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about a distressed manatee in Bayboro Harbor. Once FWC staff arrived, they determined it was a cold stressed juvenile male.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Phoenix

Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
draysbay.com

Is it too late to build a stadium in Tampa?

Not long after the Rays submitted their proposal to St. Pete, there were reports that the team was also looking at a Tampa site along the Ybor Channel, bring back the long desired hope among Rays fans for a water front stadium in a downtown area. This location on the...
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida

940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor day by giving away 1,200 free trees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is almost here and to celebrate, Duke Energy is distributing 1,200 free trees to customers across the state. To make this happen, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, the company announced in a news release. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, customers can request a free tree online until all of the trees are out.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
