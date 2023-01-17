Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
‘It's a Philly Thing:' Why Eagles Are Bringing Out New Slogan for NFL Playoff Run
Head coach Nick Sirianni, star quarterback Jalen Hurts and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles showed their love for the City of Brotherly Love on their chests during Tuesday's media availabilities ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants. "It's a Philly Thing" the hoodies said...
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Giants At Eagles
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Divisional Round matchup between the Giants and Eagles.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Boomer and Gio: "The Eagles Are Waxed and Shaved and Ready To Get Whooped"
Giants 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Brandon Jacobs joins Boomer and Gio to share his thoughts on the upcoming New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup in the NFC Divisional Round.
Eagles bringing back 3 Super Bowl champs as honorary captains vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to their past in hopes of finding some good luck for the future. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro reports “A trio of Super Bowl LII champions (Torrey Smith, Malcolm Jenkins and Brent Celek) will be Eagles honorary captains on Saturday night vs. the Giants.”
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Unpacking the 6 biggest lessons in Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon's introductory presser
The Tennessee Titans introduced Ran Carthon as their general manager Friday, beginning an era that Carthon said will be built on collaboration and launching off the foundation coach Mike Vrabel already established in order to turn the Titans into a Super Bowl contender. Carthon spoke at length about his views on the Titans' future in all areas, ranging from his philosophy on the NFL draft to his perspective on centering the offense around running back Derrick Henry. ...
Rocky statue sporting Jalen Hurts Eagles jersey ahead of NFC divisional playoff game
The excitement can be felt just about anywhere in the city -- even at the base of the Art Museum steps.
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
Eagles New Bodyguard Jordan Mailata Responds to Bounty, Lane Johnson Injury
The Eagles' LT said it's his job to keep his QB, Jalen Hurts, safe and had praise for his RT's effort in trying to be ready to play on Saturday despite a groin injnury that needs surgery
Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:. OT Julian Good-Jones. DB Tristin McCollum. RB Kennedy Brooks. Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back...
