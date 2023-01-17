Read full article on original website
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to Winter StormWarning
DES MOINES, Iowa—As expected, the National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning in effect Wednesday at noon until Thursday morning at 9:00. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 309 PM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...Moderate to...
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
Cancellations and Postponements for Wednesday, January 18th
The City of Boone has implemented the Snow Ordinance effective for 11:00 pm Wednesday evening for both residential and business districts. No vehicles should be parked on the street after 11:00 pm or run of risk of being ticketed and towed. Trinity Lutheran School has announced that due to the...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Mary Smith
BOONE, Iowa—Mary M. Smith, of the Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa, went home to be with her husband and son on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after living a humble and memory-filled life of 103 years. Mary was born to Anton and Esther (Reichart) Uthe on March 16, 1919, on...
Call to promote urban farms and backyard chickens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — Egg prices are climbing again on grocery store shelves. Whenever that happens, some Iowans begin considering their options for raising a mini-flock of their own to provide free eggs daily. One Des Moines Non-Profit is urging City leaders to take the lead in encouraging residents to develop urban farming, and raising […]
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
BCH Reopens to the Public
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Hospital is happy to announce our Visitation Policy has been updated and we are now open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions over the past two years, the Hospital has reduced patient and visitor access to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers for COVID-19 have declined, we have slowly been able to open different areas of the Hospital. Before the holidays, Gifts Galore, our gift shop, reopened. As of Monday, January 23rd, we will re-open our Cafeteria. However, due to patient, visitor, and employee safety, we will no longer be allowing “walkers” to exercise in our halls and lobby.
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
Chris Street - The Ultimate Iowa Hawkeye
It was January 19, 1993. I was less than one year removed from college and I was teaching in northwest Iowa. A very small town (Ruthven) of 400 people. More about Ruthven later. I was living on my own and basically had zero social life. Iowa basketball was about the only thing that helped me get through the winter. That all came crashing down that night. I had my TV on but my volume turned down. ESPN had a picture of Chris Street on the screen. I turned it up as he was my favorite player, and I couldn’t get enough Hawkeye news. It was the worst news a person could hear. The smiling, energetic, hustling, life-enjoying, basketball player I had grown to love was no more. It was my first experience with death. I was in disbelief and called my family members as I thought it couldn’t be real. I don’t remember much else about that night, but I remember crying uncontrollably for a significant portion of the evening.
Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Set for 2 B1G Duals
Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will welcome No. 11 Nebraska to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. (CT) dual on Friday night. The dual, which is Military Appreciation Day, is sold out. • The Hawkeyes hit the road Sunday,...
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
