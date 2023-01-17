ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cleveland's 8th double-double in row sends Seminoles to win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and Florida State led all the way in an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night. Darin Green Jr. led Florida State (6-13, 4-4 ACC) with 20 points, 15 in the first half. Jalen Warley added 17 points, Caleb Mills 11 and Cameron Corhen 10. Marcus Hammond had five 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points to lead Notre Dame (9-10, 1-7), which has lost six of its last seven. Trey Wertz added 15 points, JJ Starling 12 and Dane Goodwin 11. The Seminoles led by 24 points with nine minutes remaining when the Fighting Irish got three straight baskets from Wertz to start a 16-1 run and eventually closed within six. But the Seminoles made 13 of 16 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) at Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7) Location: McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, GA) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 19th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Louisville women add transfer from Georgia Tech

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been very successful in recent years in the transfer portal. U of L announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love from Georgia Tech. She will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Pitt deals Louisville 8th consecutive loss 75-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54, on Wednesday night. Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC). El Ellis scored 19 points with five assists to lead the Cardinals (2-17, 0-8). JJ Traynor added a career-high 14 points. The Panthers average 8.5 3-pointers a game but had 14 on 34 attempts Wednesday. They outscored the Cardinals 25-9 off turnovers and outshot them 49% to 34%.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy