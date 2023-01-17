Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
Mt. Pleasant resale store to close as Westmoreland Community Action looks to sell property
A Mt. Pleasant Borough nonprofit resale store specializing in building and home improvement materials is closing after about 13 years of helping keep those types of items out of landfills. The last official day for American Architectural Salvage is Jan. 31, said Mandy Welty Zalich, chief executive officer of Westmoreland...
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE
A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
wtaj.com
Today will be windy with scattered snow showers
This morning showers switch to snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning. This morning winds will be quite strong from the west. Winds will sustained between 20-25 mph. Gusts could be higher. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties until noon. Secure any loose objects outside down and make sure to watch for tree branches or trash cans on the road for your commute.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Route 56 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 56 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. The crash had both lanes of Route 56 closed between Second St. and two miles east of Laurel Ridge Park Rd, according to 511pa. Details are still limited at this time, but Cambria County dispatch said the […]
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
W.Va. man gets 4 years for stealing millions in mining equipment in Armstrong, Indiana counties
A former Beckley, W.Va. man has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years supervised release for stealing nearly $3 million worth of specialized mining equipment from Armstrong and Indiana counties. David Stanley was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November 2019...
wtae.com
Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
Johnstown healthcare center holds grand opening
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials. Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare […]
wtae.com
Youngwood reports widespread power outage
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Thousands of residents in a Westmoreland County borough experienced a power outage Tuesday night. A Facebook post from Youngwood's volunteer fire department reported the outage, cautioning drivers about driving on roads that may not have working traffic lights. FirstEnergy's Storm Center site for Pennsylvania listed around...
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
Manhunt for fugitive comes to end in Maryland, acting Somerset County DA says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-state search for a “major drug dealer” accused of leading police on a chase, escaping, and then stealing two different vehicles has come to an end. Neil Tressler was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland, on Jan. 12, according to Acting Somerset County […]
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier welcomes 32nd annual Ice Fest this weekend
Debbie Sarault, owner of clothing store Betsy’s of Ligonier, has a secret. But she’s not letting the proverbial cat out of the bag until Saturday, when the 32nd annual Ligonier Ice Fest begins. As a shop owner for 33 years, Sarault prides herself on having never missed the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
wccsradio.com
JOHNSTOWN MAN HURT IN WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police released more details regarding a crash earlier this week in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported Wednesday around 11:26 p.m., and it sent Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 422 East near Diehl Road. Troopers say a car driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
wccsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH
Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
