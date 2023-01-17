ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report

Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Two former Gainesville mayors died in last week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two former Gainesville mayors died in the past week. James “Jim” Painter died Thursday from cancer at the age of 71, and Craig Lowe was found dead Saturday morning at the age of 65. Lowe’s cause of death remains undisclosed. From 1993 through...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton

TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
TRENTON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74

Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Upworthy

Couple used their retirement money to open a school. Now it provides the best education in the district

A charter school in Florida is encouraging Black students to overcome the odds of failing math and reading scores across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 1998, the Caring and Sharing Learning School was established by two doyen educators using their retirement savings in Gainsville, Florida. The students in the school are now receiving the best education they can get in the entire district. The chasm between the Black and White students is at its greatest in Alachua County, Caring and Sharing's students have been filling in the gap. "We are taking children who people have said were untrainable and letting them know what they can do," Verna Johnson, the founder of the school, told PEOPLE about the school's pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, who continue to excel in advanced placement programs and secure college degrees.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

