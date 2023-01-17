Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report
Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
University of Florida recommends students, faculty stop using TikTok
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is strongly recommending students and faculty stop using the popular social media app TikTok. The university sent out a letter explaining there could be a ban put in place for all university networks and devices. Officials said the security risks go beyond...
WCJB
Church in Gainesville receives money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group dedicated to preserving African American heritage is investing $4 million in churches around the country including one in North Central Florida. Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is receiving the money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The first round of the Preserving...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘African Americans In Gainesville’ exhibit showcases local Black history
People filtered in and out of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, crowding around a handful of text displays making up its new exhibit. While modest in physical scale, the museum aims to offer a comprehensive picture of minority culture in Alachua County, from its people to the buildings they lived in.
WCJB
UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate. UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday. The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in...
wuft.org
Two former Gainesville mayors died in last week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two former Gainesville mayors died in the past week. James “Jim” Painter died Thursday from cancer at the age of 71, and Craig Lowe was found dead Saturday morning at the age of 65. Lowe’s cause of death remains undisclosed. From 1993 through...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
Company donates emergency contraception pills to Grace Healthcare Services in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit helping homeless people in North Central Florida is receiving hundreds of emergency contraception pills from a pharmaceutical company as part of a nationwide donation. Julie, a healthcare company based in New York, is donating 300 emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, to...
WCJB
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shortly after the death of Craig Lowe, another former mayor of Gainesville has died. Jim Painter, who served on the city commission from 1990 to 1996, died after a battle with cancer. He was chosen to serve as mayor from 1993 to 1996. A tribute to...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss pay raise approved by previous commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a meeting to discuss the pay raise approved by the previous city commission on Thursday. In a four to one vote, the previous Gainesville Commission decided to almost double the commissioners salaries. In a letter to the mayor and other commissioners,...
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
Independent Florida Alligator
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74
Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
WCJB
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
Billy Napier: Incoming Trio of Gators Safeties Are 'Very Versatile Group'
Gators head coach Billy Napier raves about the incoming group of safeties that will see expedited paths to the field amid immense turnovers at the position.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Wordley Martin
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Wordley Martin was formed by two top level Grand Prix riders. On the weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what this organization does.
Upworthy
Couple used their retirement money to open a school. Now it provides the best education in the district
A charter school in Florida is encouraging Black students to overcome the odds of failing math and reading scores across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 1998, the Caring and Sharing Learning School was established by two doyen educators using their retirement savings in Gainsville, Florida. The students in the school are now receiving the best education they can get in the entire district. The chasm between the Black and White students is at its greatest in Alachua County, Caring and Sharing's students have been filling in the gap. "We are taking children who people have said were untrainable and letting them know what they can do," Verna Johnson, the founder of the school, told PEOPLE about the school's pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, who continue to excel in advanced placement programs and secure college degrees.
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
