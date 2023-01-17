A charter school in Florida is encouraging Black students to overcome the odds of failing math and reading scores across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 1998, the Caring and Sharing Learning School was established by two doyen educators using their retirement savings in Gainsville, Florida. The students in the school are now receiving the best education they can get in the entire district. The chasm between the Black and White students is at its greatest in Alachua County, Caring and Sharing's students have been filling in the gap. "We are taking children who people have said were untrainable and letting them know what they can do," Verna Johnson, the founder of the school, told PEOPLE about the school's pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, who continue to excel in advanced placement programs and secure college degrees.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO