Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week.

Josh Graham , with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online.

Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital

Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network , told FOX8 he believes the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers.

“Today has been one of the toughest days of broadcasting life…someone has destroyed several of our towers. Criminal investigation is underway…please PRAY…for the person responsible to come to faith in Christ, for law enforcement and for our team as they rush to get us back on air,” Epperson said in a social media post.

Epperson says that a tower fell when the temperature dropped in December, but he thought the cause was cold weather.

When another tower fell around a week later, Epperson got suspicious and law enforcement officials were contacted who said the damage was caused by foul play and was done on purpose.

12-year-old girl dies, multiple injured in spate of shootings across Winston-Salem

“We’re looking for any kind of help to try to bring this thing to closure,” Epperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

