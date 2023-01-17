Bulldog Nation mourns football player, recruiting staffer killed in crash

The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens on Monday, where students and fans are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and Chandler Lecroy, a 24-year-old recruitment analyst with the team, were both killed in an early morning wreck on Sunday. Two more people in the car were injured.

Another offensive lineman, Warren McClendon, and another recruiting staff member, Victoria Bowles, were injured in the crash.

Witnesses Rachel Dockman and Kobe Largeman called 911.

“We wanted to go help, but then the electric, it was flaring,” Dockman said.

Largeman said the crash was horrifying.

“We were still hoping that he might have made it, but first responders went to him right away and no pulse,” Largeman said.

Athens-Clarke County police said the accident report will be released later this week.

In the meantime, there was a growing memorial outside Sanford Stadium Monday.

Seiden spoke to LeCroy’s mother, who said she’s too overcome with grief to talk about her daughter, but put him in touch with a youth minister and close family friend.

“She was a special, special person to me and so many people here,” Sanders said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a time that I’ve been for awhile that I didn’t have a smile on my face because she just lit up the room and just had a way of bringing the best out of everyone.”

Sanders said he met LeCroy more than 10 years ago while he was serving as the youth minister at the church.

“One of the things that she loved to do was go on any mission trip that we ever did here at the church,” Sanders said. “She was always thinking about others. She just loved to get involved.”

Sanders was not surprised to learn that after earing two degrees from the University of Georgia, LeCroy landed a job inside Georgia’s football recruiting department.

“She was always trying to build those relationships and make the most of every opportunity,” Sanders said.

Less than 24 hours after the tragic crash that killed a UGA football player and staff member, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with a friend who told her the player will be missed.

On Sunday, Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member.

“Just trying to keep my mind off of it and my head straight on because I know that’s what he would want,” said Keith Miles Jr., former high school classmate.

Miles, who currently plays football for Georgia Tech, is a New Jersey native who went to high school with Willock.

“Devin was always there to help guide me with where to go for class and how to be good with teachers – and honestly how to be a good person,” he said.

Head coach Kirby Smart released a statement that stated in part:

“Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day.”

