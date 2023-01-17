ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered drizzle

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk0Dk_0kHBYDAq00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A low pressure system is rotating over the state and will provide on-and-off scattered light rain showers and drizzle through tonight. We take a break from any precipitation during the daytime hours on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. By Wednesday night, we are tracking another system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. A messy mix of rain, some freezing rain, and snow are possible during the daytime hours of Thursday, especially along/north of I-96. Patchy freezing rain could produce slick travel conditions early Thursday morning, so take your time during commutes. We may see a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for these areas from the National Weather Service, so stay up on later forecasts. Cooler air sweeps in Thursday night and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some snow accumulation is possible on Friday, but as of now only an inch or two are likely on grassy areas and vegetation. Cloud cover hangs around the region for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered drizzle. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 30s. A wintry mix develops after midnight. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, snow, or freezing rain possible in the morning, especially along/north of I-96. Transitioning to all rain by late morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or two of accumulation possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Related
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations

A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

