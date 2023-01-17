Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A low pressure system is rotating over the state and will provide on-and-off scattered light rain showers and drizzle through tonight. We take a break from any precipitation during the daytime hours on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. By Wednesday night, we are tracking another system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. A messy mix of rain, some freezing rain, and snow are possible during the daytime hours of Thursday, especially along/north of I-96. Patchy freezing rain could produce slick travel conditions early Thursday morning, so take your time during commutes. We may see a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for these areas from the National Weather Service, so stay up on later forecasts. Cooler air sweeps in Thursday night and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some snow accumulation is possible on Friday, but as of now only an inch or two are likely on grassy areas and vegetation. Cloud cover hangs around the region for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered drizzle. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 30s. A wintry mix develops after midnight. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, snow, or freezing rain possible in the morning, especially along/north of I-96. Transitioning to all rain by late morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or two of accumulation possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

