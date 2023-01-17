Officials with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office say they have an 18-year-old man in custody after a shooting incident in the City of Monticello Monday evening. Authorities say around 8:30 PM, Wright County deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park / compost site on River Street West in Monticello for a reported shooting. Deputies found an adult male identified as 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello on the roadway near the entrance of the compost facility. Deputies discovered that Nickels had been shot multiple times, and appeared to have also been assaulted. The deputies began first aid and first responders continued life saving measures upon arrival.

MONTICELLO, MN