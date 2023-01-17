Read full article on original website
Life Celebration Today (Thursday) for Former Buffalo HS Educator, Coach, Ken Casperson
A Celebration of Life will be held today (Thursday) in Buffalo for a former Buffalo High School teacher and coach. Kenneth “Ken” Casperson passed away December 16th at the age of 78. Ken was a 1962 graduate of Minneapolis North High School and Augsburg College in Minneapolis, and...
Helen Louise “Ma Wulf” (Wilken Wulf) MacDonald
Age 85 of Buffalo, passed away peacefully January 15th. A Memorial Service for Helen MacDonald will be held Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota or Gillette Children’s Foundation. Arrangements were made with The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Heidi Laurelle Keiser
Age 43 of Rockford, passed away January 14th at the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the St. Martha’s Hall at the St. Peter Church Campus in Delano. Further visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Heidi Keiser will be held Tuesday, January 24th at 11 AM at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Delano, with interment at the Calvary Cemetery of Delano. The Iten Funeral Home of Delano made the arrangements.
Wright County Scores for the Week of Jan. 16th-21st
Monticello 61, Chisago Lakes 24, Samantha Voll and Lily Manning each scored 14 in the Magic’s blowout win over the Wildcats. Lily Manning, scored 14 in the Magic win on Monday night. Boys Basketball. Chisago Lakes 65, Monticello 49. Girls Hockey. Litchfield DC 1, Minnesota River 1, Grace Braaten...
Investigation Continues Into Monday Shooting Incident in Monticello
The investigation is continuing into a shooting incident in Monticello Monday evening that left a Monticello man with serious injuries. Officials with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:30 PM, Wright County deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park/compost site on River Street West in Monticello for a reported shooting. Deputies arrived to find 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello on the roadway near the entrance of the compost facility. Deputies discovered that Nickels had been shot multiple times, and appeared to have also been assaulted. The deputies began first aid and first responders continued life-saving measures upon arrival.
Three Injured in Spin-Out Crash in Wright County Monday Night
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday night in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 PM, an eastbound mini-van spun out of control on Highway 55 in Albion Township between Annandale and Maple Lake, colliding with a westbound passenger car. The driver of the...
Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County
Five people were injured when two cars collided early Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that around 1:40 PM, a mini-van that was southbound on Highway 25 collided with a westbound passenger car at the intersection with Sherburne County Road 3 in Palmer Township. The driver...
