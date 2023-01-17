Read full article on original website
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
MyStateline.com
Illinois judge grants restraining order against 'assault weapons' ban to 860 who sued
An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault …. An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen,...
Circle K gas: 40 cents off per gallon in Illinois on Friday
Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.
5-2-1-0: Numbers that can help with the obesity crisis in Central Illinois
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Weight loss diets and surgeries used to be worries that didn’t live in childhood. Now, doctors said obesity in children and teenagers is becoming more common, and it’s happening in Central Illinois, too. The days of seeing childhood obesity as a personal problem are behind us, said the American Academy of […]
Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened
Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
IDOT to remove I-74 bridge near St. Joseph despite petition to save it
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation confirmed they plan to remove an overpass near St. Joseph despite a petition to save it. The I-74 bridge is located on Champaign County Road 2000 East. A petition was posted in the Village Hall describing it as an important transportation link for the people […]
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
