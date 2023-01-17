ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
97X

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
97.9 KICK FM

One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois

An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff

DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened

Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
Edy Zoo

178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
