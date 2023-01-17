Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
atozsports.com
Key piece of the Miami Dolphins puzzle set to return in 2023
While the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of seeing which players and personnel will be back next season, they are getting some clarity on a key staff position. In the midst of a disappointing end of the season, the Dolphins still managed to make the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.
atozsports.com
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
atozsports.com
Saints’ Dennis Allen just made a decision that may cost him his job
The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of a disappointing campaign this past season. The defense got off to a slow start. The offense never found consistency. Injuries mangled many important pieces of the roster. Regardless of those, the Saints aren’t making widespread changes just yet. Focusing on the...
atozsports.com
Trevor Lawrence made some comments about playing the Chiefs that he’ll likely regret
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made the mistake of talking some trash before playing the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Lawrence didn’t really direct any trash talk at the Chiefs players, but instead, he downplayed the impact that Kansas City fans will have at Arrowhead on Saturday afternoon. The...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
atozsports.com
Derrick Henry shares thoughts on AJ Brown’s big game against Titans and what he told his former teammate
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry doesn’t have any ill will toward Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, his former teammate in Nashville. Henry appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” this week (hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton and current Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan) and he was asked about Brown’s big game against the Titans earlier this season.
atozsports.com
Broncos interviewing one of the most exciting, young HC candidates today
There’s a head coaching vacancy in Denver. The Broncos need a new captain of the ship. In San Francisco, they’re still playing football. The 49ers are one of the best teams in football, and they’re still alive in the postseason. The Niners have one of the best...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Very few Dallas Cowboys players stocks are down following playoff win
The Dallas Cowboys played with dominance. No other way to phrase it. A 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave them their first playoff win since 2018, their first road playoff win since 1992 and their first win versus QB Tom Brady ever. It’s all smiles as the Cowboys...
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
atozsports.com
Bills’ boost on offense couldn’t have arrived at better time
Although the Buffalo Bills got a touchdown from recently signed wide receiver Cole Beasley, they are likely feeling better about the prospect of lining him up for fewer snaps on Sunday. In 31 offensive snaps (42%), Beasley had a couple of catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Khalil...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker has advantage over Kentucky QB Will Levis in unexpected area
Despite having a down year, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis still has a ton of NFL draft hype surrounding him. Levis has been praised by draft analysts for his strong arm and prototypical size. Those analysts are so impressed by Levis’ physical abilities, that they’re willing to overlook his interception issues.
Comments / 0