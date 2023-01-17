ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Key piece of the Miami Dolphins puzzle set to return in 2023

While the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of seeing which players and personnel will be back next season, they are getting some clarity on a key staff position. In the midst of a disappointing end of the season, the Dolphins still managed to make the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make

The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints’ Dennis Allen just made a decision that may cost him his job

The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of a disappointing campaign this past season. The defense got off to a slow start. The offense never found consistency. Injuries mangled many important pieces of the roster. Regardless of those, the Saints aren’t making widespread changes just yet. Focusing on the...
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Derrick Henry shares thoughts on AJ Brown’s big game against Titans and what he told his former teammate

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry doesn’t have any ill will toward Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, his former teammate in Nashville. Henry appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” this week (hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton and current Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan) and he was asked about Brown’s big game against the Titans earlier this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE
atozsports.com

Very few Dallas Cowboys players stocks are down following playoff win

The Dallas Cowboys played with dominance. No other way to phrase it. A 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave them their first playoff win since 2018, their first road playoff win since 1992 and their first win versus QB Tom Brady ever. It’s all smiles as the Cowboys...
atozsports.com

Bills’ boost on offense couldn’t have arrived at better time

Although the Buffalo Bills got a touchdown from recently signed wide receiver Cole Beasley, they are likely feeling better about the prospect of lining him up for fewer snaps on Sunday. In 31 offensive snaps (42%), Beasley had a couple of catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Khalil...

