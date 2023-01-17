Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance
After missing four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team would be sticking with Brett Maher going forward. Though, that didn’t stop the Cowboys from looking for some insurance options. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed as much when Read more... The post Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson
The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.
Julian Edelman: Tom Brady won't play for Buccaneers anymore
BOSTON -- Tom Brady may be done playing football. He may not be done playing football.That question will be answered at some point in the coming weeks and months. Regardless of what Brady decides, though, Julian Edelman believes the quarterback is done with Tampa Bay."If he has another season, it's not gonna be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+.Brady's Bucs were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing 31-14 against the Cowboys on Monday night. Brady seemed to offer his farewell to Tampa Bay in his postgame press conference, as the soon-to-be...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans
Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either. While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
Breaking: Buccaneers Make Decision On Byron Leftwich
The Buccaneers have wasted no time making changes to their coaching staff. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich, 41, has been on Tampa Bay's staff since 2019. The former first-round pick was considered ...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
What Eagles' offense learned from Tampa playoff disaster
Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. A year ago this week. The moment the Eagles had been waiting for since the start of training camp. First quarter. First play. And they knew right away something wasn’t right. “Dude, first play we came out, I will never forget that,”...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
