fox2detroit.com
5 suspects accused of trying to steal Ram trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant face charges
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Five men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to steal Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant Tuesday. Police arrested seven suspects after they tried to steal around 10 trucks from the assembly plant parking lot at 7500...
WILX-TV
Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
Ulta shoplifting raid suspects arraigned on multiple felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Five woman accused of committing an organized shoplifting raid at a makeup store in Green Oak Township near Brighton have been arraigned on multiple felony charges. Laronda Nashea Chase, Tirezah Renee Scott, Shanel Jean Webster, Joya Omega Williams and Kari Deloris Williams were arraigned Sunday,...
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
Detroit police asking for help identifying men involved in gas station shootout
Police are asking for help from the community identifying a pair of suspects involved in a shooting at a gas station in Detroit last weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery. The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities. Officials said a young man walked into...
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Scammers are pretending to be Washtenaw County sheriff deputies again
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Scammers are once again targeting Washtenaw County residents trying to dupe them out of their money by pretending to be sheriff’s deputies demanding money to avoid arrest. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Tuesday, Jan. 17, warning it has received several reports...
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered
A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail.
Lakeland HS student killed in crash after apparently turning in front of school bus in Northern Oakland County
Police are investigating after a student from the Huron Valley School District was killed in a car crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in northern Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Livingston County deputies catch Detroit man driving Dodge Ram stolen from Sterling Heights lot
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livingston County Sheriff's deputies caught a driver in a stolen 2023 Dodge Ram over the weekend because the truck had a license plate from another stolen vehicle. A deputy patrolling on I-96 in Howell Township ran the plate on the truck Saturday and saw...
