whmi.com
Monitoring Agreement Approved For Lucy Road Landfill Site
An annual agreement has been approved for the continued monitoring and sampling of the Lucy Road landfill site in the City of Howell. In 2012, the City achieved a “No Further Action” or NFA designation on the site with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. That agreement required a long-term monitoring commitment for sampling and maintenance from the City and M.A. Hanna.
HometownLife.com
Group of Livonia residents wants to save Noble library from demolition
After hearing news the Livonia's administration was planning to request demolition of the Alfred Noble Library, Jeff Dutka got to work. Dutka, who grew up in Livonia, has been mobilizing residents and knocking on doors in recent months, encouraging people to show their support of the library. The group, called "Save Alfred Noble Library," showed up en masse at a Livonia City Council meeting on Jan. 18. Roughly 20 people voiced their opinions to council.
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
HometownLife.com
Westland council appoints Mike Londeau to vacant mayor's post
Westland's city council has tapped Michael Londeau to be the city's interim mayor. Londeau, 44, most recently was council president pro tem. He was serving is second council term and has previously served on community boards such as the downtown development authority, youth assistance advisory committee and the parks and recreation advisory council.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
Developer defends decision to not include solar for proposed Ann Arbor building
ANN ARBOR, MI — A developer asking Ann Arbor to OK a seven-story apartment building off Broadway Street is defending the decision to not make the building all-electric with rooftop solar. That was a sore point for some residents during a citizen participation meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17, as...
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
Chelsea Treehouse will close in June, but could reopen later with new ownership
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Treehouse has been a go-to spot for many families during the past 17 years, but a recent announcement may put an end to the business. Although she said she is open to prospective buyers, The Chelsea Treehouse owner Michele Balaka has announced she will retire and not renew her building lease that ends in June. Balaka said she wants to help her two children with their own businesses.
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
HometownLife.com
Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward
Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
whmi.com
Livingston Link-Up Event Aims To Connect Community
A free networking event is planned early next month in Genoa Township that organizers say offers professionals and organizations an opportunity to meet up with the people and groups working on local issues. The Livingston Link-Up event is geared toward professionals, business members, medical personnel, care providers, those who assist...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
fox2detroit.com
Troy mayor: IRS to tax retirement money that city's volunteer firefighters haven't earned yet
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are over 100 volunteer firefighters in Troy and although they don't get paid - they have the option to cash out with an incentive program when they retire. Now the IRS is demanding changes to the program - and not everyone is happy. "I...
whmi.com
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay...
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17
ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
