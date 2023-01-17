ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

whmi.com

Monitoring Agreement Approved For Lucy Road Landfill Site

An annual agreement has been approved for the continued monitoring and sampling of the Lucy Road landfill site in the City of Howell. In 2012, the City achieved a “No Further Action” or NFA designation on the site with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. That agreement required a long-term monitoring commitment for sampling and maintenance from the City and M.A. Hanna.
HOWELL, MI
HometownLife.com

Group of Livonia residents wants to save Noble library from demolition

After hearing news the Livonia's administration was planning to request demolition of the Alfred Noble Library, Jeff Dutka got to work. Dutka, who grew up in Livonia, has been mobilizing residents and knocking on doors in recent months, encouraging people to show their support of the library. The group, called "Save Alfred Noble Library," showed up en masse at a Livonia City Council meeting on Jan. 18. Roughly 20 people voiced their opinions to council.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland council appoints Mike Londeau to vacant mayor's post

Westland's city council has tapped Michael Londeau to be the city's interim mayor. Londeau, 44, most recently was council president pro tem. He was serving is second council term and has previously served on community boards such as the downtown development authority, youth assistance advisory committee and the parks and recreation advisory council.
WESTLAND, MI
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Chelsea Treehouse will close in June, but could reopen later with new ownership

CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Treehouse has been a go-to spot for many families during the past 17 years, but a recent announcement may put an end to the business. Although she said she is open to prospective buyers, The Chelsea Treehouse owner Michele Balaka has announced she will retire and not renew her building lease that ends in June. Balaka said she wants to help her two children with their own businesses.
CHELSEA, MI
HometownLife.com

New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward

Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
NOVI, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Livingston Link-Up Event Aims To Connect Community

A free networking event is planned early next month in Genoa Township that organizers say offers professionals and organizations an opportunity to meet up with the people and groups working on local issues. The Livingston Link-Up event is geared toward professionals, business members, medical personnel, care providers, those who assist...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
whmi.com

GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

