Moreno, Isidore
Isidore Hernandez Moreno, born December 14, 1949 went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023. He was a resident of Tuolumne for 23 years. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Dolores Mora Moreno and Jesus Ruiz Moreno. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila, Daughter Christine, and sons Sonny and Ezekiel.
Supervisor Brandon On Mother Lode Views
Columbia, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series with the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon represents the Jamestown and Columbia area. He will talk about various projects and issues specific to that area. He will also address the board’s controversial decision to skip over him when picking a new vice chair.
January Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. Calaveras Pregnancy Center is participating in a Diaper Dash this Friday, January 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Volunteers will collect from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out if you don’t want to. They are in particular need of newborn and preemie and sizes 4, 5 and 7 diapers. More details are here.
Vandal Damages Mariposa Cemetery Headstones
Mariposa, CA – A cemetery in Mariposa County was vandalized, and these pictures show just how extensive the damage was, which included many broken headstones. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery in Mariposa, where some of the headstones date back to the 1840s, last week. Many of them are made out of Italian marble and stone. A check of the grounds found a total of 47 grave sites damaged. The vandal also knocked over multiple gravesite decorations, like angels and vases.
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
Update: Structure Fire In Sonora
Update at 12:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1200 block of West Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road in Sonora. The blaze was called out just after 2 p.m., and black smoke could be seen in the sky. Fire officials say that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes but reported extensive damage to the home. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire broke out. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours, along with investigators who are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
Update: Rollover Crash Blocked Snell Street In Sonora
Update at 8:47am: The Sonora PD reports that the crash on Snell Street has been cleaned up and traffic is again moving freely. No additional information is immediately available, but multiple vehicles were involved. Original story posted at 7:40am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that there is...
Frog Protections A Concern In Relation To Valley Springs Flooding
Valley Springs, CA — Senator Marie Alvarado Gil toured flood damage in the Valley Springs area this week, along with Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn, Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson. Calaveras County officials have stated that over 80 structures were...
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
Brawl Between Two Women Results In One Arrest
Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
Deadly HWY 12 Crash In Calaveras County Led To DUI Arrest
Wallace, CA – A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County left one person dead and a driver arrested for DUI. The collision happened at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wards Avenue intersection, south of Camache Reservoir. The CHP has not identified the driver, a 26-year-old man from Lodi, or his deceased passenger, a 23-year-old Stockton woman, pending family notification.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries
Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
Don Pedro Will Be Monitored Closely After Heavy Snowpack
Don Pedro, CA — While the heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is a welcome sight, depending on how the spring weather turns out, it could create some challenges for Don Pedro Reservoir. It is an issue the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, Turlock Irrigation District, and others...
Deadly Crash On Highway 4 In Calaveras County
Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 4 in the Arnold area that may have begun as a medical issue. The CHP reports that a 79-year-old Arnold man was driving a Jeep Wrangler along the highway near the Oak Court intersection when the SUV smashed into a snow bank. They add that this may have been the result of a medical issue suffered by the driver. CPR was performed on the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family.
Tuolumne County Seeking Info On Storm Impacts
Sonora, CA — Whether Tuolumne County will eventually be included in a federal disaster declaration to help recover costs from storm impacts will depend on how much damage is located and documented. Government entities have been tabulating the impacts on public infrastructure and early estimates are over $6-million over...
TUD’s Annual Water Line Flushing Underway
SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) wants to alert the public that they may see water running down the street or sidewalk in neighborhoods as its annual flushing program is underway in Tuolumne County. During the flushing process, which is expected to last until April, crews will be flushing water...
Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
Thursday School Delays: No Significant New Power Outages
Sonora, CA — Due to some icy roads in parts of the Mother Lode, there are some school delays this morning. There were hundreds of PG&E customers without power in the region earlier in the week, and most of those incidents have now been restored. There were no significant new outages last night when light rain and higher elevation snow passed through the area.
