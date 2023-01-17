Update at 12:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1200 block of West Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road in Sonora. The blaze was called out just after 2 p.m., and black smoke could be seen in the sky. Fire officials say that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes but reported extensive damage to the home. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire broke out. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours, along with investigators who are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

SONORA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO