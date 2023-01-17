ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

fox5dc.com

Increased police presence at Richard Montgomery HS following lockdown

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Richard Montgomery High School students will see an increased police presence Tuesday following last week's lockdown following an assault and the report of a gun on campus. Authorities say the initial incident happened Friday, January 13 when two students - not from Richard Montgomery HS but from...
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents

They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
FREDERICK, MD
Metro News

Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WJLA

2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Arrest Convicted Felon Found With Loaded Handgun

Per Gaithersburg Police: On January 9, 2023 at approximately 11:43 p.m., a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Clopper Road. The officer ran the vehicle registration plate several times, with no return listing for a registered owner. The officer having knowledge that there have been several instances of individuals switching out invalid registration plates on U-Haul vehicles, a traffic stop was initiated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

