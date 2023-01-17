Read full article on original website
Officials searching for runaway inmate in Carroll County
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville.
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at Richard Montgomery HS following lockdown
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Richard Montgomery High School students will see an increased police presence Tuesday following last week's lockdown following an assault and the report of a gun on campus. Authorities say the initial incident happened Friday, January 13 when two students - not from Richard Montgomery HS but from...
Metro News
Berkeley County sheriff responds to scrutiny after daughter’s traffic accident
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is responding to questions about how he responded following his daughter’s Jan. 6 car crash on Cemetery Road outside of Martinsburg. Portions of a Snapchat video posted on Facebook reportedly show Carrie Harmon, 22, the night of the accident expressing...
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents
They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
WJLA
AFL calls for investigation into Loudoun Co. schools for possible Title IX violations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — America First Legal Foundation (AFL) is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for possible Title IX violations. AFL sent a letter to the federal agency asking for an investigation regarding violations of Title IX of the...
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
WJLA
2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
WJLA
Marshall High in Fairfax Co. delayed National Merit notification; now 17 Va. schools total
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An eighth high school in Fairfax County has now admitted to delaying the notification of National Merit recognition to students. Jeffrey Litz, Principal of Marshall High School released a letter admitting to the failure. "As part of a review of our own practices, it...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Arrest Convicted Felon Found With Loaded Handgun
Per Gaithersburg Police: On January 9, 2023 at approximately 11:43 p.m., a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Clopper Road. The officer ran the vehicle registration plate several times, with no return listing for a registered owner. The officer having knowledge that there have been several instances of individuals switching out invalid registration plates on U-Haul vehicles, a traffic stop was initiated.
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
WJLA
2 people charged with murder after missing 50-year-old Md. man's body found in Charles Co.
GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two people in connection with the death of a St. Mary’s County man, who was reported missing in December. Police said Michelina Goodwin, 45 and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Md. are charged with the murder of James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50, also of Great Mills.
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WJLA
'They belong in the mix': Advisory group recommends SROs stay put in Alexandria schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — After a lengthy review, an advisory group known as the "School Law Enforcement Partnership" has finalized its recommendations regarding the future of school resource officers in Alexandria City Public Schools. The group was convened last year in response to an ongoing debate over SROs and school safety in Alexandria.
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
