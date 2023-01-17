Read full article on original website
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
ncataggies.com
A&T Finalizes Three-Game Homestand With Game Against Stony Brook
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (11-6, 5-1 CAA) vs. Stony Brook (10-6, 4-1 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. THE GAME North Carolina A&T at Hampton (6-9, 3-3 CAA ) STREAM: Friday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 6 p.m. Donal Ware provides the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson analyzes the action. Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops beginning at 2 p.m.
ncataggies.com
Second-Ranked A&T Starts Spring Semester Competition After Strong Fall Semester
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's bowling finished the fall season on a strong note, winning its last three tournaments. In their final tournament before the holiday break, the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Del., the Aggies beat the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA), the Vanderbilt, Commodores, three times.
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
Instant Analysis: UNC Comes Up With Counterpunch to Deny BC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina came up with a winning counterpunch right on cue Tuesday night. The Tar Heels denied Boston College 72-64 in ACC basketball at the Smith Center, leading throughput and holding off a late push from the Eagles with the help of Caleb Love’s clutch response.
Virginia Sports Hall of Famer, South Norfolk native Ed Beard dies
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced his death on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39....
WAVY News 10
One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97
NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
cardinalnews.org
By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet
The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
WAVY News 10
MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk
Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and marched to Norfolk's MLK monument on Church Street. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZzIkhP. MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk. Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
First Black Woman to Serve on NC’s General Assembly Dies at 98
An influential attorney who was the first Black woman to serve on North Carolina’s General Assembly died of natural causes Tuesday in her Winston-Salem home. Annie Brown Kennedy was two years shy of reaching 100 years of age at the time of her passing. She was 98. “She was...
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake coming to Hampton for 'Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour'
HAMPTON, Va. — A group of comedians is bringing a night of laughs to Hampton Roads in March for the "Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour." The show will be hosted by actor and comedian Mike Epps and will feature stand-up comedians Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
WAVY News 10
Bigger than Roe Women’s March events being held Sunday in Norfolk, Williamsburg
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Williamsburg will join cities across the country in hosting Women’s March events on Sunday, January 22, the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sunday’s events are called Bigger than Roe, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe and eliminated the constitutional right to...
