Hampton, VA

ncataggies.com

A&T Finalizes Three-Game Homestand With Game Against Stony Brook

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (11-6, 5-1 CAA) vs. Stony Brook (10-6, 4-1 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. THE GAME North Carolina A&T at Hampton (6-9, 3-3 CAA ) STREAM: Friday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 6 p.m. Donal Ware provides the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson analyzes the action. Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops beginning at 2 p.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Second-Ranked A&T Starts Spring Semester Competition After Strong Fall Semester

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's bowling finished the fall season on a strong note, winning its last three tournaments. In their final tournament before the holiday break, the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Del., the Aggies beat the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA), the Vanderbilt, Commodores, three times.
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39....
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97

NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
cardinalnews.org

By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet

The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk

Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and marched to Norfolk's MLK monument on Church Street. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZzIkhP. MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk. Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA

