Cape Coral, FL

WZVN-TV

Proposal would place used car dealership at entrance of Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — A proposal to replace the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce with a car dealership is getting significant pushback from nearby residents and businesses. It would sell used cars and rent vehicles to tourists. A developer wants to rezone the 1.4-acre property on SW Pine...
MATLACHA, FL

