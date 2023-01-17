ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Livingston Link-Up Event Aims To Connect Community

A free networking event is planned early next month in Genoa Township that organizers say offers professionals and organizations an opportunity to meet up with the people and groups working on local issues. The Livingston Link-Up event is geared toward professionals, business members, medical personnel, care providers, those who assist...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Local Districts Receive Grants For School Resource Officers

A number of area school districts have been awarded state grants to hire school resource officers and help keep students safe. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. The program is designed to improve safety and security for more than 334,000 students in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows

Michigan's gray wolf population remains stable and might have reached its natural ceiling after mounting a decadeslong comeback in the Upper Peninsula, state biologists said after the latest survey. An analysis of data collected in 2022 produced an estimate of 631 wolves, give or take 49, the Department of Natural...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Five Suspects Charged In Organized Retail Fraud Case

Five female suspects have been charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township. All five are facing various counts that include organized retail crime, retail fraud, and receiving and concealing stolen property. 29-year-old Shanel Webster is facing 11 counts that...
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy