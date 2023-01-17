A number of area school districts have been awarded state grants to hire school resource officers and help keep students safe. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. The program is designed to improve safety and security for more than 334,000 students in the state.

