The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
Smithonian
How History Forgot Rosewood, a Black Town Razed by a White Mob
A hundred years ago, central Florida was home to a town called Rosewood. And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. In January 1923, Rosewood was wiped off the map by a week of mob violence, then erased from history by people who didn’t want to talk about what had happened to the town’s primarily Black residents.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)
Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.
If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people
“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says MLK Actually Dreamed of Reparations for Black Americans: ‘People Misinterpret His Legacy’ (Video)
“He was deeply invested in economic equality,” Hostin said. While reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin highlighted King’s push for reparations for Black Americans. “I think that we have a long way to...
The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery
Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.
MSNBC
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”
New data from a nonprofit research group called Mapping Police Violence shows that 2022 had the highest number of killings by police on record. Black Americans are more than three times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans. It’s not a new trend, nor is it particularly surprising. For this week’s Velshi Banned Book Club, Ali Velshi sat down with Jason Reynolds and Kiely Brendan, who co-authored “All American Boys”, a young adult fiction novel that explores police brutality and white privilege from the perspective of two teenage boys, one white and one black, and shows the stark differences between their experiences of growing up in America.Jan. 8, 2023.
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have Known
Exploring the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. In 1776, a group of rebels converged in Philadelphia. Fed up with the hypocrisy and oppression of their overseas rulers, they gathered to voice their grievances. At this meeting, they drafted a document declaring their intention to govern themselves. Eventually, all of them signed this declaration of independence—from this historic meeting, a new nation was born.
In New Book, Last Surviving Witness to Emmett Till Lynching Seeks to Correct Narrative
As the country honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this week, a book about a seminal event in American history — an event that motivated King's fight for civil rights — was released. In “A Few Days of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till,” the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. gives a firsthand account of those terrible days. With his co-author, Christopher Benson, Parker also gives an inside look at the decades of investigations into Till's lynching.
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
Opinion: It’s Irresponsible to Deny the Confederate Flag is a Racist Symbol
At some point, the United States of America will have to come to terms with the flaws of its history. It is possible to have pride in your nation and still recognize the mistakes of the past.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
