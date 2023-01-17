Read full article on original website
By the Numbers: EGLE develops 35 new features on its Maps and Data Portal
In 2022, EGLE developed eight new interactive web maps and dashboards, five new story maps, 21 new open data items, and one new hub site, for a grand total of 35 new features shared on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)'s Maps and Data Portal, the central location for maps and data.
MDHHS launches county-level substance use vulnerability index
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new tool, the Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index (MI-SUVI), to help stakeholders target efforts to address substance use issues specifically facing their communities. Previously, overdose mortality data alone was relied on to identify areas...
Michigan Civil Rights Commission to Meet on Monday, January 23 in Detroit
Commission Will Hold a Public Hearing on Administrative Rules Following the Meeting. Lansing, MI–The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a regular business meeting in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 am EST. The meeting will be held virtually via ZOOM and in person at Cadillac Place, Room L-150, 3054 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, Michigan, 48202.
Public Hearing Notice January 23 2023
Administrative Rules for Organization, Practice, And Procedure. Cadillac Place, 3054 West Grand Blvd., Room L-150, Detroit, Michigan 48202. To join by telephone: 866-434-5269 Conference code: 434995. The Department of Civil Rights will hold a public hearing to receive comments on proposed changes to the Organization, Practice, And Procedure rule set...
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority Welcomes New Board Member
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes, is pleased to welcome Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member. Mr. Walter is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of...
Treasury: Individual Income Tax Season Begins on Jan. 23; Tax Returns Must Be Received by April 18, 2023
Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18, 2023.
Treasury: Grants Available for Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, and Townships; Money for Special Projects to Free Up Funds for Important Services
Cities, villages and townships experiencing financial struggles can now apply for a grant to help fund special projects and free up tax dollars for important services, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury). Applications are now being accepted for the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, and Townships (FDCVT) grant program....
MPSC approves settlement agreement allowing $155M rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a seventeen-party settlement agreement that grants a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy Co., a 43% reduction from what the utility initially sought (Case No. U-21224). Three additional parties signed statements of non-objection. Consumers initially requested to raise rates...
