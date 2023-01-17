13-year-old boy arrested, facing homicide charge following deadly Clairton shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 13-year-old boy charged in the fatal shooting of another teenager in Clairton has turned himself into police.
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, surrendered to police on Tuesday morning, Allegheny County Police said. He is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.
The shooting happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. when first responders were first called out to Wilson Avenue.
A teenage boy was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene . The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Chase Jones.
Rich-Cabbagestalk was playing video games with Jones and two other people when a witness said they heard a gunshot and Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I shot him," investigators said.
Another witness says Rich-Cabbagestalk said, "I'm sorry," and said that he had shot Jones.
Witnesses told police Rich-Cabbagestalk fled the scene and a gun was located by police officers near the area he ran towards when he left the home.
Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk is a student at Clairton City School District. He is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
The district is closed today "due to a tragedy that occurred in our community."
Counselors will be made available to any students in need.
