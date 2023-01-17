Peggy Ann Hill, 73, of Brady, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Brady. She was born Lubbock, Texas to Ray Dell and Annie Mae (Koerner) Hill on August 7, 1949. She loved to color and cook for her family. She spent as much time as she could with her family. Her grandchildren were her life. Peggy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and went dancing. Peggy went to church when she could. She loved chilling with her dogs Precious, Molly, and Chuey. If you lied to her, she would never let you forget it. Being the only daughter and five brothers, she kept all her brothers in line from childhood till this day. Peggy was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother that will be missed.

BRADY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO