Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
52nd FBBB Radio Auction Set for Feb. 4
The 52nd annual KNEL Famed Brady Bulldog Band band auction is set to kick off on February 4 starting at 10AM in the Brady High School Band Hall. Once again, Holly Stewart & James Petty will host this event. KNEL Radio will broadcast the entire event on 1490AM and it will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
brownwoodnews.com
brady-today.com
Louann Hall, 87
Carol Louann Hall, age 87, of Brady, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Menard. Louann was born October 16, 1935, in Brady to Maurice Estes Kidd and Lavada (Wood) Kidd. She grew up in Brady and graduated from Brady High School. She received her undergraduate degree and her master’s degree from Angelo State University in San Angelo. She married Billy James Hall on November 19, 1954, in Brady.
koxe.com
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
koxe.com
Milton Garrett, 86
Milton “Mickey” Floyd Garrett, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Early, Texas. A memorial service for Mickey will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Victory Life Church Brownwood. Mickey was born on December 3, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL
McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
brady-today.com
Peggy Hill, 73
Peggy Ann Hill, 73, of Brady, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Brady. She was born Lubbock, Texas to Ray Dell and Annie Mae (Koerner) Hill on August 7, 1949. She loved to color and cook for her family. She spent as much time as she could with her family. Her grandchildren were her life. Peggy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and went dancing. Peggy went to church when she could. She loved chilling with her dogs Precious, Molly, and Chuey. If you lied to her, she would never let you forget it. Being the only daughter and five brothers, she kept all her brothers in line from childhood till this day. Peggy was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother that will be missed.
brady-today.com
1-16-2023 - Peggy Hill - Brady.jpg
Peggy Ann Hill, 73, of Brady, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Brady. She was bor…
koxe.com
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
High speed pursuit from Brownwood to near Bangs and back results in arrest of driver
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
brady-today.com
BISD Trustees Given Recognition for Board Appreciation Month, Orders General Election for May
The Brady ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday night for their monthly meeting. Board President Reed Williams called the meeting to order at 6PM. As part of Board Appreciation Month, the Brady ISD Board of Trustees were recognized by Dr. Martinez. Rex Ewert from Brady High School and two of his students Carter Rutherford and Kathryn Phillips were also recognized for their participation at the State UIL Congress meet in Austin earlier this month.
Man receives 30-year sentence for shooting at Llano County sheriff, police chase
A man was sentenced in late November to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
brady-today.com
Filing For Local May Elections Has Begun in McCulloch County
City of Brady - Council Place 4 (currently held by Jane Huffman) Council Place 5 (currently held by Jay May) NOTE - There will also be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Tony Groves who resigned as Mayor on January 9. He had one year remaining on his current term.
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Comments / 0