A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Residential Movers in Seattle, WAAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
shorelineareanews.com
Indoor storytime resumes at Shoreline Library
The Shoreline Library has resumed its family story time on Mondays. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. Family program, all ages welcome. Mondays, January 9, 23 and 30, February 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1pm. Enjoy stories, music,...
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Sky Nursery job fair Saturday
The second ever Sky Nursery Job Fair is this Saturday from 10-2pm. Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Managers and staff are excited to meet all of you and to share what we do. And, our tour guides are ready to take you on a walk around the nursery so you can see for yourself where you might really want to work.
shorelineareanews.com
Chamber of Commerce after hours event at Spin Alley and Vault 177
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce held an after-hours event recently at member businesses Spin Alley bowling alley and Vault 177, located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Spin Alley hosts league play as well as open bowling. There is a game arcade. Vault 177 has food and...
Northwest Asian Weekly moves to online only, Seattle Chinese Post closes
SEATTLE — This week marks the end of an era. The Northwest Asian Weekly is rolling out its last print issue. Assunta Ng, founder and publisher, said when the paper was started in 1982, they were meeting a need. “We tried to get the key information for the immigrant...
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
shorelineareanews.com
Continuing Education: Climate; a Puget Sound Perspective
Here in the Puget Sound region, we are on the western edge of a continent with a massive ocean to our west and two significant mountain ranges nearby. We have many unique weather and climate features that are created by the seasons. In this class we will explore weather and...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Seattle Children’s opens virtual urgent care clinic for kids
Seattle Children’s Hospital has opened a virtual urgent care clinic that any family in Washington state can take advantage of from their own home. Dr. Jay Santos, medical director for Urgent Care at Seattle Children’s, said it’s a more convenient way for parents — no matter their location in the state to get their kids seen quickly by someone who...
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue
According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
shorelineareanews.com
Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log
One of the 12 foot long propeller blades on the ferry Puyallup was bent badly last week after it likely hit an underwater log. According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."
shorelineareanews.com
Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky
Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
q13fox.com
'I’m that serious'; Veteran offers up Purple Heart to have stolen 1930s Ford returned
POULSBO, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is doing everything to find his stolen car—a rare, 1930 Model A Ford Huckster. He’s so serious he even contemplated offering up his Purple Heart in hopes of it being returned. Gary McIntosh, 73, says someone broke into his garage between 10...
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
theregistryps.com
Two-Tenant 3,816 SQFT Retail Property in Everett Sold for $2.8MM
EVERETT, Wash. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property occupied by Pacific Dental Services and Coldwell Banker in Seattle metro area. The sale price was $2.8 million. Hanley Investment Group has sold over $100 million in retail properties in the Pacific Northwest region in the last four years.
