Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Impatient for results or for another campaign?
In a letter to the Cape Gazette published Jan. 13, George Chambers chides Russ Huxtable for a disappointing first two months in office. Of course, the General Assembly did not go into session until Jan. 10, the same day Huxtable was sworn into office. Let’s be clear. My earlier letter...
Cape Gazette
Homeless shelter for women needed in Lewes area
I would like to thank Ms. Gail M. Jackson for her letter to the Cape Gazette in the Dec. 30 edition and for bringing the plight of our homeless sisters and brothers to its readership. At St. Jude the Apostle, we have found it both humbling and rewarding to see...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Carney sees economic growth ahead
Gov. John Carney focused on jobs and schools in his State of the State address Jan. 19. In Sussex County, he said, an economic revitalization plan in Seaford may be the answer to renewed prosperity. “The loss of economic opportunity had ripple effects through Sussex County,” he said, referring to...
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Cape Gazette
Keeping Your Earnest Money Safe
When you make an offer on a house, it is accompanied by an earnest money check. Earnest money is intended to demonstrate that you are "in earnest" about purchasing the property. The earnest money check is made out to the listing company. What happens to this check?. The party holding...
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
Cape Gazette
Understanding The Contract
When you are selling a home, the most important part of the transaction occurs after you have found a buyer. If your property is being marketed professionally, the real estate agent will put together the purchase offer and present it to you. Each local Board of Realtors has standard contract...
Cape Gazette
Collins taken to task over EV letter
I am writing in response to Delaware state Rep. Rich Collins’ letter to the editor in the Jan. 10 edition of the Cape Gazette, a copy of which he sent to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin. His letter is a reaction to a proposed...
Cape Gazette
Employee shortages seem likely to continue in 2023 season
Like many places across the country, for the past few years, Cape Region businesses have been struggling with two main issues – finding employees and keeping supplies on the shelves. During a Rehoboth Beach commissioner meeting in December, Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Carol Everhart said there...
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County fire departments prep for new development
These days, it feels like every week someone is proposing, breaking ground on or finishing up a new community in Worcester County, especially in the northern end. The Worcester County Planning Commission, one of the entities that signs off on such developments, has taken notice of this trend and what it means for fire and EMS infrastructure.
Cape Gazette
What is "H.O."?
You can probably guess - H.O. means "home odors". Be careful of odors in your home. If your family room smells stuffy and stale, or if your cat or dog has left a distinctive odor in the hallway, take action by eliminating the source of the odor rather than merely treating the effects. Smells have a powerful effect on the way people react to a house, and no amount of room freshener or vanilla on the light bulbs can mask a serious odor problem. In fact, such remedies may draw attention to the problem. We have seen homes with an odor problem languish unsold on the market for months or sell for significantly less than comparable homes in the neighborhood.
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
