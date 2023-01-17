Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Lead the Way in Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners have been named the favorite in the 2023 Big 12 Softball preseason poll. The conference head coaches voted in the poll this week and were not allowed to vote for their own team, according to a Big 12 press release. The Sooners are...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Spencer Sanders Says He ‘Didn’t Want to Leave’ Oklahoma State
On Thursday morning, Spencer Sanders announced that he was heading to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin in 2023. Oxford has become a destination for the top transfer talent across the country, and Spencer Sanders is the latest talent to bet on himself and test his mettle under Kiffin.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Toby Keith Leads OSU Fans in ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at Eskimo Joe’s
Country music legend Toby Keith is one of the biggest Oklahoma fans that walks the face of the earth, and many times you will find him on the sidelines of some of their biggest games. Last night, the Sooners ran into a second-half buzzsaw of an offense in Stillwater and...
