wabx.net
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Walmart Gunman Identified
The name of the active shooter inside an Evansville Walmart has been identified. He is 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. As soon as officers were notified around 10:00 Thursday night, they went right into the store. Officers were given a description of the shooter, assembled...
Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death
The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
Former Addiction Counselor Arrested Twice In Same Week
An addiction counselor is back in jail after violating his terms of release. 52 year old Michael Hagedorn bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday. He was arrested the next day after a warrant was issued. Hagedorn confessed to using meth, cocaine and alcohol after posting bond. Hagedorn...
EPO Receives Grant From ARP
The Vanderburgh County Commissioners and council members presented the Evansville Philharmonic with a large check. It totaled just over $200,000 and will go toward future projects. The Philharmonic has partnered with other non-profits to help with presenting their “Tradition Series”. They are one of seven non-profits organizations to...
TSA Seized More Guns Last Year Than Years Past At Evansville Airport
Transportation Security Administration workers found 10 guns at Evansville Regional Airport security checkpoints last year. That was the highest number of guns intercepted between 2018 and 2022. Passengers are allowed to travel with handguns provided they are in checked luggage, unloaded and packed separately from ammunition. Additionally, they must be...
