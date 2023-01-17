Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey resident who left Jackson man in pool of blood is indicted for causing his death
🔵 Old Bridge man stabs Jackson resident in the neck. 🔵 Suspect trying to solicit business took exception to being told no. 🔵 Jackson man dies lying in a pool of blood. An indictment has been handed down by an Ocean County Grand Jury against a Laurence...
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Neighbors jump from windows to avoid fast-moving Jersey City fire
The flames forced some people to jump out of windows to get to safety.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
After being hit by mail truck, 93-year-old Union woman is critically hurt
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police. Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Heads up Monmouth County! New construction will lead to detours and road closures
There is some construction about to get underway in Monmouth County and by the time it's done, it'll be something that benefits both pedestrians and drivers. Monmouth County Commissioners announced that construction is set to get underway next week, around January 23, by the Monmouth County Department of Public Works & Engineering Department.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
Large Jersey City fire leaves 2 people critical, 2 firefighters hospitalized
Officials say at least two people are in critical condition.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
