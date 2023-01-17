ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontynews

New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary

One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
Shore News Network

Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen

NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NUTLEY, NJ
94.3 The Point

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy