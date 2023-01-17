Read full article on original website
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
qcnews.com
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was "inadvertently sounded" during a test, according to officials.
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
WBTV
SCENE VIDEO: Active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time. Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in...
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
onekindesign.com
This modern dream house in North Carolina offers fabulous curb appeal
This modern dream house designed by Pike Properties is absolutely stunning both inside and out, nestled in the popular Mammoth Oaks community of Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,500 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Step inside this home that exudes chic, sophisticated style...
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Couple’s $600 Wedding And How They Saved $10K
We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
WBTV
Duke Energy requesting nearly 18% raise in rates over three-year span
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Duke Energy Carolinas wants to raise its electricity rates for the first time in three years. It’s asking North Carolina regulators to approve a nearly 18% increase to customers’ bills that would be stretched over three years beginning in January 2024. If state regulators...
country1037fm.com
New Knees For A Lincolnton, North Carolina Lottery Winner
This is the bees knees. New knees for a Lincolnton, North Carolina lottery winner. A North Carolina woman from Lincoln County was finally able to get the knee replacement surgery she needs after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Her name is Ronda Isaac (this is not her picture by the way) and she lives in Lincolnton. She says she was surprised and actually relieved to win the prize.
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
