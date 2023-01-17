Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.

