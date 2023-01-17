Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
Impatient for results or for another campaign?
In a letter to the Cape Gazette published Jan. 13, George Chambers chides Russ Huxtable for a disappointing first two months in office. Of course, the General Assembly did not go into session until Jan. 10, the same day Huxtable was sworn into office. Let’s be clear. My earlier letter...
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
WMDT.com
BayHealth expands offerings with new primary care facility in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – “We’re really trying to offer things that Sussex hasn’t necessarily had before and make it accessible and easy to reach,” Dr. Siegleman said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for BayHealth, as the healthcare system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new primary care facility in Harrington. “If someone has diabetes, heart failure, a bad leg, or even back pain, usually the first person they’re going to see is their primary care physician,” BayHealth Senior VP/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegleman said.
Cape Gazette
Two candidates file for Milton council seats
There will not be an election in Milton this March, as just two candidates have filed to run for two town council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Randi Meredith and newcomer Scotty Edler will be sworn in as council members in April. Edler will be taking the seat of Councilman Rich Baty, who will not run for another term.
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
WMDT.com
Millville FD members honored
MILLVILLE, Del. – The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is honoring William Quillen as Member of the Year. Raymond Powell was also given the Louis B. Evans Firefighter of the Year Award. The awards were presented by the company’s president and past chief. We want to hear your good...
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
Robert Eric Savage, kind soul
Robert Eric Savage, 45, of Lewes, passed away while surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Rob was born in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 14, 1977, son of Thomas R. Savage and Linda F. (Warren) Savage. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School Class of 1996. After high school, Rob attended Widener University, where he played football until he was injured.
The Dispatch
Officials Move Forward With Plans For Replacement School At Buckingham
NEWARK – Plans for a new Buckingham Elementary School moved closer to reality this week with the school board’s acceptance of a feasibility study for a new building. Just weeks after the completion of an addition at Stephen Decatur Middle School, the Worcester County Board of Education was presented with a feasibility study for the aging Buckingham Elementary School.
Ocean City Today
Community Briefs 01/20/2023
The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced that William “Bill” McCain and John Phoebus have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors. McCain is the chairman and founder of W. R. McCain Associates, Inc., one of the largest comprehensive real estate valuation and consultation companies located in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Mysterious whale death at Assateague inflames debate over offshore wind development
OCEAN CITY, Maryland — A 20-foot humpback whale was found dead on the beach at Assateague Island early Monday morning. The unusual event is further inflaming an issue that’s pitted one environmental group against another, in the growing epidemic of whale deaths on Atlantic beaches. Opponents of offshore...
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-11AM-2PM-404 S BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH
404 S Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ BEACH LIVING AWAITS YOU ON THIS OVERSIZED LOT WITH SPECTACULAR BAY VIEWS!!! Enjoy the bay breezes, bird watching, and sand between your toes in this 4-bedroom with 2 primary suites, 3.5-bathroom home that is a few steps away from the beach. Built in 2021 this home features bay views from multiple rooms. Well-appointed home boasts a great floor plan and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout for easy cleaning. 2nd Level features welcoming entry way, 3 bedrooms including one of the primary suites with walk in closet/office space. Head to the upper floor where you have an amazing open floor plan with gorgeous views of the bay. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and an island that is great for extra prep space and seating. Perfect for entertaining this kitchen opens to the dining area, and family room that features a gas fireplace and windows that bring beach living in with natural light and picturesque water views. Second primary suite is located on this upper level and has private access to the sun deck for sitting in the afternoon sun and enjoying those beautiful Broadkill sunset views. Primary bath has double vanity, beautiful quartz countertop, and a custom tile shower. 1175 square feet of outdoor living space is made up of screened porch, decks and multiple balconies that allow for the perfect relaxation space. Step outside where you have plenty of storage for all your beach gear, 2 outside showers perfect for keeping the sand out of your home, gas hookup for your grill, and covered parking. Beautiful sunrises can be seen from the front decks, and the back decks offer views of Prime Hook Nature Preserve and the Lewes windmill! Property is turnkey and move in ready as the furniture is negotiable in separate agreement. In 2022 the property made $110,000 in rental income and is on track to make $120,000+ in rental income for 2023. Shows like new. Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
