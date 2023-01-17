404 S Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ BEACH LIVING AWAITS YOU ON THIS OVERSIZED LOT WITH SPECTACULAR BAY VIEWS!!! Enjoy the bay breezes, bird watching, and sand between your toes in this 4-bedroom with 2 primary suites, 3.5-bathroom home that is a few steps away from the beach. Built in 2021 this home features bay views from multiple rooms. Well-appointed home boasts a great floor plan and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout for easy cleaning. 2nd Level features welcoming entry way, 3 bedrooms including one of the primary suites with walk in closet/office space. Head to the upper floor where you have an amazing open floor plan with gorgeous views of the bay. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and an island that is great for extra prep space and seating. Perfect for entertaining this kitchen opens to the dining area, and family room that features a gas fireplace and windows that bring beach living in with natural light and picturesque water views. Second primary suite is located on this upper level and has private access to the sun deck for sitting in the afternoon sun and enjoying those beautiful Broadkill sunset views. Primary bath has double vanity, beautiful quartz countertop, and a custom tile shower. 1175 square feet of outdoor living space is made up of screened porch, decks and multiple balconies that allow for the perfect relaxation space. Step outside where you have plenty of storage for all your beach gear, 2 outside showers perfect for keeping the sand out of your home, gas hookup for your grill, and covered parking. Beautiful sunrises can be seen from the front decks, and the back decks offer views of Prime Hook Nature Preserve and the Lewes windmill! Property is turnkey and move in ready as the furniture is negotiable in separate agreement. In 2022 the property made $110,000 in rental income and is on track to make $120,000+ in rental income for 2023. Shows like new. Schedule your appointment today.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO